Festive gift: Rajasthan govt approves 3 per cent increase in DA and DR

Jaipur, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced a festive gift for government employees and pensioners by approving a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) ahead of Diwali.

The decision follows the Centre’s announcement of a DA increase for central government employees earlier this week.

Acting promptly on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Finance Department’s proposal was cleared on Friday.

With this approval, DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners under the Seventh Pay Commission will rise from 55 per cent to 58 per cent.

This decision will directly benefit about 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, including employees of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads.

As per the order, employees will receive the revised DA in cash along with their October 2025 salary, payable in November.

Additionally, the arrears for three months – from July to September 2025 – will be credited to the employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

Pensioners, on the other hand, will get their revised Dearness Relief arrears in cash from July 1, 2025 onwards.

The Rajasthan government emphasised that this step reflects its sensitivity towards the welfare of employees and pensioners, ensuring timely financial relief ahead of the festive season.

The move is expected to put an annual financial burden of approximately Rs 1,230 crore on the state exchequer, but the government has termed it a necessary and people-centric decision.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the government is committed to safeguarding the interests of employees and retirees, who form the backbone of the state’s administrative and service machinery.

The DA hike, announced just before Diwali, is expected to bring festive cheer to lakhs of families across Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/pgh