Festivals of joy happen in an atmosphere of security and peace: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, March 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that festivals of joy and enthusiasm can truly be celebrated only in an atmosphere of security, peace and mutual trust, asserting that both the state and the country are moving forward with this confidence.

Inaugurating the Holi celebrations at the Gorakhnath Temple in keeping with tradition, the Chief Minister described Holi as a festival symbolising social harmony, joy and collective enthusiasm.

Addressing media persons at the temple premises, he said India’s sage tradition and ancestors have preserved the legacy of Holi for thousands of years and handed it down with deep cultural sentiment, which the present generation continues to celebrate with the same fervour. He noted that people from all sections of society and followers of Sanatan Dharma are observing the sacred festival with enthusiasm, while efforts are being made to eliminate discord and animosity and promote a harmonious society.

The Chief Minister said that all Holika Dahan programmes across the state were conducted successfully. More than 1.61 lakh Holika Dahan events were organised in a peaceful and enthusiastic manner, reflecting the prevailing sense of security and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the religious significance of the occasion, he said Holika Dahan is also a time to remember Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha Avatar, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Whenever disorder or unrest arises in society, divine inspiration strengthens virtuous forces and suppresses negative tendencies, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing the vision of a new India steadily progressing towards becoming a developed nation. He said India is advancing with the resolve to preserve its heritage while accelerating development, and expressed pride in the direction the country has taken during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence.

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the Chief Minister expressed hope that future generations will continue to celebrate the festival of harmony and joy with the same enthusiasm for years to come.

