Festival explains importance of sacrifice: Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend Eid al-Adha greetings

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Eid al-Zuha, urging people to reaffirm their commitment to the nation with dedication and a spirit of service and harmony.

Sharing her message on social media platform X, President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival explains the importance of sacrifice, faith and many noble ideals. On this auspicious occasion, let us all take a pledge to work with a spirit of dedication for society and the country."

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated across India with religious fervour and devotion. The day began with large congregations for special prayers held at mosques and Eidgahs in cities and towns nationwide. Devotees gathered early in the morning, offering prayers and participating in rituals marking the sacred occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to convey his wishes.

"Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity," he posted.

Eid al-Adha, or the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' commemorates the profound faith and devotion of Prophet Abraham, who was ready to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

In honour of this, Muslims across the globe perform 'qurbani', the ritual sacrifice of animals such as goats and sheep, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and the underprivileged.

In the National Capital Region, the festival is being observed with enthusiasm. In Delhi and Noida, thousands offered morning prayers at major mosques.

In Noida, prayers were held around 7:00 a.m., while in Greater Noida, namaz timings varied between 6:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., depending on the mosque.

Throughout the day, families are expected to engage in festive gatherings, share traditional meals, and participate in charitable acts.

To ensure smooth and peaceful observance, authorities across major cities have deployed additional security personnel and put necessary arrangements in place.

--IANS

sd/rad