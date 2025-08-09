Festival dedicated to unbreakable bond of love, trust: HM Shah extends greetings on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and protection between brothers and sisters.

Taking to social media platform X, HM Shah wrote, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone’s life."

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated across India on Saturday, holds deep cultural and religious significance. Marking the bond of affection between siblings, it is observed every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Sawan.

The festival is especially revered in Hindu tradition as a symbol of love, trust, and protection.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his heartfelt wishes on X, saying, "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the love, affection, and commitment between siblings. Heartfelt best wishes to all the countrymen on this sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan."

Adding to the greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The sacred knot of affection, the silent vow of trust, the vibrant expression of the unbreakable love between brother and sister, heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Rakshabandhan! The delicate thread of the Raksha Sutra does not merely tie the wrist; it binds the soul. It weaves an eternal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era," (translated from Hindi post).

The festival is marked by sisters tying a protective thread, known as Rakhi, around their brothers’ wrists, symbolising their prayers for the brothers’ well-being and the brothers’ vow to protect their sisters. The celebrations include family gatherings, rituals, and exchanging gifts, reinforcing familial bonds.

--IANS

rs/