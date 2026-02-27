Female voters outnumber males in TN, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls for record youth turnout

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will be declared in the coming days, announcing that female voters continue to outnumber male voters in the state.

Following a comprehensive electoral roll revision, the state's total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,89,60,838 women and 2,77,38,925 men with female voters outnumbering their male counterparts.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, the CEC noted that the state has 12,51,742 first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

To ensure a smooth voting experience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 75,032 polling stations, including 44,065 in rural areas.

"We have capped the maximum number of voters per station at 1,200 to avoid congestion and delays," Kumar said.

Aiming for a record-breaking voter turnout in the forthcoming polls, the Chief Election Commissioner called upon the young voters in Tamil Nadu to lead the "festival of democracy," adding that the state always registered high voter turnout.

The CEC lauded the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu as a "role model for the entire country," noting that only about 200 appeals were filed after the exercise, reflecting high professionalism of the revision drive.

To enhance transparency, all polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities.

Kumar said the new 'ECINET' app, which will provide real-time updates on voting percentages at individual stations and it would help avoid delayed announcement of voter turnout figures.

Highlighting the "festival of democracy," the CEC addressed the issue of physical submission of the nominations.

While the digital facility is available, Kumar noted that many candidates prefer physical submission of their nomination papers with supporters as part of the electoral tradition.

He detailed accessibility measures, including ground-floor booths, ramps, wheelchairs, and volunteers for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The Commission issued a stern warning against electoral malpractices, stating that accounts involved in the illegal flow of money would be frozen.

Traders were advised to carry cash within permissible limits to avoid inconvenience during checks after announcing the election dates.

Drawing a comparison with recent polls in Bihar, Kumar remarked, "The Bihar election was a flawless exercise, but in Tamil Nadu, it will be even better - transparent, fair, and the most memorable election."

--IANS

snj/svn