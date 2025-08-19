Female medico dies by suicide after consuming medicine in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 19 (IANS) An incident of a medical student committing suicide by consuming medicines came to light on Tuesday in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Priya Karthik, a student of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

According to a preliminary police investigation, she ended her life by consuming medication at the institute's hostel.

Priya, a native of Bengaluru, had been attending patient examinations at the district hospital until Monday evening and took her life later that night. Reports suggest that she had attempted suicide a few days earlier as well.

BIMS Director Ashok Shetty, who visited the site, stated that Priya, a medical student from Bengaluru, had been suffering from a mental health condition and was battling depression. However, the police stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report comes.

Priya was pursuing her PG and specialising in psychiatry at BIMS.

A case has been registered at the APMC Police station. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

It can be recalled that a medical student was found dead at her hostel room in Shivamogga on June 1, 2025. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Vishnu Priya, a student of Subbaiah Medical College in the city. She was about to complete her internship as part of her bachelor's degree. She hailed from Bengaluru.

On July 22, 2025, a first-year MBBS student of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) died by suicide at the students hostel in Mandya. The deceased Bharat Yettinamani, a native of Bandi in Yelaburga taluk of Koppal district, had died by hanging. He had been talking to his friends in the next room till midnight. Later he went to his room and took the extreme step.

An incident of a MBBS student ending life by jumping from the hostel building has reported on Monday from Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in November, 2023.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Prakruthi Shetty, a student of first year MBBS. Police explain that Prakruthi had come to the AJ Medical College hostel building early in the morning and jumped from the sixth floor. According to preliminary investigations, Prakruthi was depressed over being obese and not able to overcome it had committed suicide.

--IANS

mka/rad