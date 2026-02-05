Female medic dies under suspicious circumstances at Vijayawada hospital

Vijayawada, Feb 5 (IANS) A post-graduate medical student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Thursday, officials said.

Battula Deepika, a student of PG final year in the Anaesthesia Department, was found dead in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital early in the morning.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The body was shifted for a post-mortem examination.

The police, with the help of hospital authorities, were examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation to find the cause of her death.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepika was on duty from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. As she was feeling hungry, she had asked a classmate to bring her food.

Later, Deepika reportedly complained of abdominal pain and asked a junior medic to administer her an injection.

A few hours later, she was found lying on the table in the operation theatre. Doctors examined her and administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (PCR), but all attempts to revive her proved futile.

Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav expressed shock over the incident. He spoke to the father of the medico and assured all support to the family.

The minister directed Vijayawada Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the death.

Hospital Superintendent Dr A. Yedukondala Rao said an investigation was on into the death of Deepika under suspicious circumstances. Clarity on the cause of the death is likely after receipt of the post-mortem examination report.

The hospital has also launched an internal inquiry. He said a committee has been constituted to conduct the inquiry.

The Superintendent said they were investigating to find out if she was facing any harassment. The officials recorded the statement of the junior medico who administered the injection and others.

Meanwhile, the NTR district Collector has sought a report from hospital authorities. The superintendent said the report would be submitted after the committee completes its investigation.

