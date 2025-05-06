Female Maoist's body recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur, May 6 (IANS) In the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, security forces engaged in an intense encounter that led to the neutralisation of a female Maoist clad in military-style camouflage fatigues and armed with a .303 rifle.

According to police sources, her body was recovered on Monday during an encounter which has been going on for the last 12 days, officials said.

The security forces have recovered four bodies and numerous weapons of Maoists over the last 12 days in the sustained offensive against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). However, the identity of the deceased insurgent has yet to be disclosed.

In a parallel development, security forces successfully apprehended two Maoists accused of criminal activities in the Polampalli police station jurisdiction, police said.

Both individuals were allegedly involved in the placement of an improvised explosive device (IED) on the W Bridge along the Dornapal-Jagargunda road, posing a grave threat to public safety.

The Union Government has set an ambitious target of eradicating Naxalism from India by March 2026. As part of this strategy, joint operations between the Central and state forces are being relentlessly executed to dismantle insurgent networks.

The sustained crackdown has resulted in an increasing number of Naxal operatives either surrendering or being apprehended. Intelligence gathered over the course of several successive operations suggests that numerous high-ranking Maoist cadres have either been neutralised or severely wounded, officials said.

Despite the arduous terrain and multifaceted challenges, security personnel remain resolute in their mission to eliminate extremist elements from the region.

Hundreds of rebel hideouts and fortified bunkers have been obliterated in these extensive operations. Acting on precise intelligence regarding Maoist presence in the dense forested areas along the southwestern border of Bijapur district, a coordinated force comprising the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA commandos, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units has persistently conducted search-and-destroy missions.

Over the past four months, a total of 129 hardened Maoist militants have been eliminated, significantly weakening the rebel stronghold in the Bastar Range. In accordance with the government’s strategic directive, substantial reinforcements have been deployed across the region, ensuring that the fight against LWE continues with a targeted outcome.

