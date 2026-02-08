Female foetus found in Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar, Feb 8 (IANS) A disturbing case of suspected female infanticide has surfaced in Rajasthan's Alwar district after police recovered the foetus of an eight-month-old baby girl from a plastic bundle on Sunday, triggering outrage and raising concerns over social awareness and police response.

The incident came to light after a bundle wrapped in a salwar and polythene was discovered lying in bushes located between Baroli and Nyana villages in the Govindgarh area.

The bundle had reportedly been spotted on Thursday but was initially ignored as people mistook it for discarded garbage.

The shocking discovery was made early Sunday morning when the bundle was opened, and villagers found the foetus of a nearly full-term baby girl inside.

According to local villagers, police were informed about the incident early Sunday morning. However, residents alleged that police reached the location nearly one and a half hours later, during which a large crowd gathered at the site.

Villagers claimed that police cited a shortage of personnel at the station as the reason for the delay, which reportedly led to resentment and anger among the locals.

During the period before police arrival, villagers said they took it upon themselves to protect the foetus from stray animals. Residents reportedly formed a protective circle around the spot to prevent stray dogs from approaching the remains.

Villagers also alleged that a police official made an insensitive remark while responding to their urgency, reportedly telling them to "get a helicopter, only then will the police arrive quickly".

The alleged statement further intensified the anger among residents, who expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the situation.

After reaching the location, police took possession of the foetus and shifted it to the Govindgarh Community Health Centre. Authorities also seized the salwar and other materials found wrapped around the foetus as part of the investigation.

Police officials stated that a tag from a tailoring shop found on the salwar could serve as a crucial lead in identifying those responsible for the crime.

Investigators are currently examining the evidence to trace the origin of the clothing and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent issue of gender-based discrimination and violence, while also raising questions about awareness, accountability and law enforcement responsiveness in such cases.

Police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and stated that efforts are being made to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate legal action.

