Female bootlegger held in Delhi, over 1,300 litres of illegal liquor seized

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A 57-year-old woman, allegedly involved in repeated bootlegging activities, was arrested by Delhi Police after over 1,300 litres of illicit liquor were recovered from her possession in North-East Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred during evening patrolling when Constable Rajdeep and Woman Constable Bhawna noticed the woman sitting outside her house with a covered bucket. Finding her behaviour suspicious, the team checked the bucket and discovered several liquor quarters inside.

Following the discovery, police conducted a raid at the premises and recovered a total of 7,309 quarters — amounting to 1,315.62 litres — of illegal liquor marked “For sale in Haryana only.” The accused was identified as Ms 'ABC', a resident of the area.

“Accordingly, a case under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Jyoti Nagar, and investigation has been initiated,” Delhi Police said in a press note.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the woman was involved in eight similar cases in the past, indicating her continued role in the illegal liquor trade.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the liquor and whether more individuals are connected to the racket, police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police’s Outer North district, in a major crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, arrested four people and seized a large consignment of illegal liquor following a secret tip-off.

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) team intercepted the suspects near the UER-II road towards Sector-34, Rohini, while they were transporting the consignment.

Police recovered 149 cartons containing 7,450 liquor quarters, along with three vehicles — a Mahindra Bolero pickup, a Hyundai Aura and a scooter — allegedly used in the smuggling operation.

The arrested accused had been identified as Vishal (30), Vinod (48), Sunil (27) and Mausam (26). Officials said Vishal has a previous case under the Excise Act.

