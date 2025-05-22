Female artist sexually exploited and blackmailed, K'taka Police file case

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail of a female artist over a private video.

The FIR has been registered against Madenuru Manu, a resident of Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru.

The 33-year-old victim filed the complaint at the Annapurneshwari Nagar Police Station. The accused is said to have been selected as the lead actor in an upcoming Kannada movie, and police are currently investigating the matter.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 64(2) (rape), Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), Section 89 (causing miscarriage without the woman's consent), Section 318(4) (cheating), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult).

According to the complainant, she met the accused during the shoot of the Kannada television programme 'Comedy Kiladi' in 2018, after which they became friends. She stated that the accused had arranged a rented house in Nagarabhavi.

On November 29, 2022, the victim accompanied the accused and other comedy artists to a programme in Shikaripura, Shivamogga district. After the performance, while she was in a hotel room in Shikaripura, the accused allegedly entered the room under the pretext of paying her remuneration and sexually assaulted her, the FIR states.

Later, on December 3, 2022, the accused reportedly came to her residence and forcefully tied a mangalsutra around her neck against her will. Following this, he allegedly continued to sexually assault her at the same residence.

The victim stated that she became pregnant during this period. Upon learning of the pregnancy, the accused allegedly gave her pills to induce an abortion. She became pregnant again later, and he once again forced her to undergo an abortion, according to the FIR.

The accused then rented another house for the victim, where he continued to sexually assault her. He is also accused of recording her private videos on his phone, physically assaulting her, and threatening her not to reveal the incidents to anyone.

Claiming to be the lead actor in an upcoming film, the accused allegedly took several lakhs of rupees from the victim. She has stated that he pretended to marry her while subjecting her to repeated assaults, forced abortions, and threats to her life. When she confronted him, the accused reportedly assaulted and threatened her again.

The victim has also alleged that the accused, Madenuru Manu, is already married to a woman and has a daughter with her.

