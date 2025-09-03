Feasibility study begins for Chennai’s water metro project

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The first phase of feasibility studies for Chennai’s ambitious Water Metro project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and boosting tourism, is currently underway along the Buckingham Canal stretch between Napier Bridge and Kovalam.

Modelled after the Kochi Water Metro, which was launched in 2023 with 16 proposed routes (four of which are now operational), the Chennai project promises modern water-based transport for daily commuters as well as tourists.

As part of the initial phase, passenger ferry services will be introduced on a 53-km corridor using the Buckingham Canal as the main waterway. Officials are identifying suitable sites for ferry terminals, workshops, and related infrastructure.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), Water Resources Department, and Tamil Nadu Maritime Board are coordinating efforts to shape the project.

A key prerequisite is the large-scale restoration of the Buckingham Canal.

Authorities have stressed that dredging and desilting are necessary before launching ferry services. Plans also include sewage treatment plants, water quality monitoring systems, aeration units, and water management facilities.

Cleaning the canal is expected not only to enable water transport but also to help mitigate urban flooding. The project cost is estimated to fall between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Officials pointed out that supplying treated canal water to industries could generate additional revenue, helping offset operational and maintenance expenses.

Once the feasibility study is completed, the proposal will be submitted to the state government. The Water Resources Department is then expected to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within a year. If approved, the Water Metro is projected to bring about major urban transformation by reducing road traffic pressure and opening up new avenues for tourism.

The state government has already identified 10 potential water routes for tourism promotion. If successful, the Chennai Water Metro could eventually be integrated into a larger 1,078-km national waterway network linking Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Officials confirmed that preliminary surveys are progressing at full speed to assess both the technical viability and financial feasibility of the initiative, which is expected to redefine urban mobility in the city.

