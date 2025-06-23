Fearless leader, true patriot: Delhi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) On the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jana Sangh founder, key leaders from the BJP, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, along with several MPs, MLAs, ministers, and senior party leaders gathered in the national capital to pay floral tribute at his statue on Monday.

The solemn event, held at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Park, was marked by a collective remembrance of Dr Mookerjee's legacy as a nationalist leader, thinker, and the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Dr Mukherjee’s bold stance during a politically turbulent era. “Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee often disagreed with the then Congress leadership, particularly with Pandit Nehru. However, responding to Mahatma Gandhi’s call, he joined the first national government... and a cabinet that also included the revered Babasaheb Ambedkar. Many great personalities who later rose within Congress were also part of that phase,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the gathering, saying, “Today, we are gathered here to pay tribute to the great personality whose statue stands before us. Among us is Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with our respected Members of Parliament, our Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, esteemed ministers, and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit, including our respected former presidents and general secretaries, as well as all of you, the senior and dedicated party workers. This is the very personality who began the fight for the unity and integrity of the nation. There was a time when millions of freedom fighters sacrificed their lives and struggled to liberate India...”

BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, in his tribute, emphasised Dr Mookerjee’s contribution to Indian nationalism and political thought.

“Every year on June 23rd, we gather here to pay tribute and remember the late Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. And every time, I tell you all, if you wish to understand nationalism, if you want to grasp national policy, if you want to truly understand Indian culture, then you must read about Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He was a great thinker, a fearless leader, and a true patriot,” he said.

In a symbolic gesture, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also planted a sapling to honour the enduring legacy of Dr Mookerjee.

The event served as a reminder of Dr Mookerjee's unwavering stand for national unity and his sacrifice, which continues to inspire generations of leaders and citizens across the country.

