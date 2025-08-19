Father-son feud: PMK disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to Anbumani Ramadoss

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 19 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), led by party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, on Tuesday recommended issuing a show-cause notice to his son and party leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, seeking an explanation on 16 charges framed against him.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC chaired by Dr. Ramadoss at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram.

Salem West MLA and DAC member R. Arul told reporters that the notice would be dispatched by the party’s Organising Secretary under Section 19 of the party’s by-laws.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has been directed to respond either in person or through a written reply by August 31, providing supporting documents, if available.

Among the charges levelled against him are allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" at the party’s General Council meeting in December last year, attempts to engineer a split within the party, and instructions to district secretaries not to attend the Thailapuram meeting convened by Dr Ramadoss.

The committee also accused him of misusing social media platforms to circulate derogatory remarks against the party founder.

Asked about comments reportedly made by Anbumani Ramadoss's aide K. Balu, who had dismissed the binding nature of decisions taken at the General Council, Dr Ramadoss brushed aside the issue, stating that Balu had already been expelled from the party.

"Not much importance needs to be attached to his remarks," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramadoss welcomed the nomination of Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the Vice-President’s post.

The party's honorary President, G.K. Mani and other members of the DAC were also present during the deliberations. The development marks a significant escalation in the rift between the PMK founder and his son, who has been increasingly at odds with the party leadership. With the show-cause notice now issued, all eyes are on how Anbumani Ramadoss will respond to the charges and whether this will deepen the internal strife or open the way for reconciliation.

