Fatehpur mausoleum row: UP govt vows stern action against vigilantism

Lucknow, Aug 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday vowed stern action against acts of vigilantism and also said that the state government is treating the Fatehpur vandalisation with utmost seriousness and no miscreant will be spared.

The warning was given by senior UP minister Suresh Khanna, while responding to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad’s charges in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

“Anyone taking the law into their own hands will be punished through due process,” the UP minister said, while dismissing the Opposition’s claims of government’s involvement in the Fatehpur incident as ‘baseless and senseless’.

He asserted that law and order is the top priority of the Yogi Adityanath government, and anyone taking the law into their hands will face strict action.

He informed the House that an FIR was lodged on August 11 at Kotwali police station against 10 named and 150 unidentified accused under IPC sections, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Public Property Damage Prevention Act.

“Maintaining law and order is the government’s top priority, and no anarchy will be tolerated,” he added.

He further accused the Opposition of giving a political colour to the incident, noting that police acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings without delay.

Earlier in the day, SP MLAs created a ruckus in the House and demanded urgent action on the vandals, following which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna gave an update on Fatehpur vandalism and also the steps undertaken to contain the heated atmosphere.

He said that the state government has deployed forces from 10 police stations, two PAC companies, and the full administrative team to the area.

Notably, tension flared up in Fatehpur on Monday after a centuries-old tomb outside a mausoleum was vandalised by a group of people, claiming it had been built over a demolished Hindu temple. They reportedly sought permission from the district administration to conduct prayers at the site.

--IANS

mr/dan