Fasting but unstoppable: PM Modi’s marathon day across sectors and states

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Even while observing a rigorous 9-day fast during ‘Navratri’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated an unyielding commitment to his duties on Thursday. He engaged in a packed schedule that spanned multiple states and sectors. Each initiative reflected his dedication to India’s growth, development and the welfare of its people.

In fact, the day began with a helicopter ride to Greater Noida, where he inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show–2025. He toured the expansive exhibition space and interacted with participants and entrepreneurs at the event site. He reaffirmed the government’s support for domestic manufacturing and international trade.

His hectic and intense engagement signalled a clear message. The message was “India is ready to scale up its role as a global economic player”.

PM Modi flew to Banswara, Rajasthan, from there. He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a host of central and state projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore in Rajasthan. These projects included infrastructure, energy, and rural development.

All these projects reflect a long-term vision of inclusive growth that the government led by PM Modi keeps focus on.

In a special interaction, Prime Minister Modi engaged with beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme—some present in person, others connected remotely from Maharashtra—underscoring the Centre’s focus on renewable energy and farmer empowerment.

Not pausing for rest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi then travelled directly to Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to take part in World Food India 2025, where he met leaders from the food processing and agri-business sectors. His address highlighted India's pivotal role in ensuring global food security and emphasised innovation in Agri-tech and value addition.

This way in total, PM Modi logged over 4.5 hours of air travel. This included 2 hours via helicopter.

From boosting trade and industry to advancing renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and food security, PM Modi’s day encapsulated the breadth of his leadership and his tireless drive to uplift every sector.

Even while fasting, his energy remained undiminished—a symbol of his devotion not just to personal values, but to the people and progress of India.

