‘Farmers step onto global stage’: CM Sarma on Assam’s 1st-ever export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong ginger

Guwahati, March 3 (IANS) Assam has achieved a major milestone in agri-exports with the first-ever shipment of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong fresh ginger to London, marking a historic moment for the state’s agricultural sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the development as a proud step for Assam’s farmers and a sign of the state’s expanding presence in international agricultural markets.

He said the export reflects the growing global recognition of Assam’s high-quality, GI-tagged produce and the government’s sustained efforts to strengthen farm-based livelihoods.

A consignment of 21.2 metric tonnes of premium fresh ginger, sourced directly from farmers of Karbi Anglong, was flagged off from Krishi Bhawan in Guwahati. This is the first time GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger has been exported from Assam to the UK market.

CM Sarma said the milestone aligns with the government’s broader vision of enhancing farmers’ income through value addition, quality improvement and strong global market linkages.

“Assam is steadily expanding its agricultural footprint globally, ensuring that our farmers receive both recognition and economic opportunity,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora stated that the export has enabled Assam’s growers to step onto the global stage.

He said the state is building an ecosystem where farmers gain value, visibility and access to international markets, strengthening Brand Assam worldwide.

The export initiative was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with NextOn Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Senior officials, including Agriculture Department Commissioner and Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, Director of Agriculture Dr P. Uday Praveen, APEDA General Manager Vinita Sudhanshu, and other departmental representatives were present during the flag-off ceremony.

Karbi Anglong Ginger, known for its distinctive aroma, fibre content and pungency, holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, highlighting its uniqueness and regional identity. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will continue to promote GI-tagged products, boost exports and work towards making Assam’s agriculture globally competitive.

