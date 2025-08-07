Farmers stand tall with PM Modi amidst US tariff pressure

Amravati, Aug 7 (IANS) India’s farming community is rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his strong declaration that India “will never compromise on the interests of its farmers,” despite rising tensions with the United States over trade and energy policy.

In a high-stakes escalation, the U.S. administration recently imposed a steep 50 pc tariff on Indian exports, citing India’s continued purchase of discounted crude oil from Russia. The move has sparked concern across several industries. However, farmers across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab are standing firmly with the government’s stance — even if it means short-term economic challenges.

Speaking at an agricultural conference in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi didn’t directly name the U.S. but made his position crystal clear: “I will never compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock owners, and fishermen. I know I may have to pay a heavy price personally - but I am ready for it.”

This message has resonated deeply with grassroots farmers, many of whom see the current standoff not just as a diplomatic disagreement but as a test of India’s sovereignty and the resilience of its agricultural backbone.

“We are no longer dependent or desperate,” said Shashank Deshpande, a farmer from Amravati. “Even if there is some loss due to these tariffs, we are proud to stand with our country. Our Prime Minister is doing what’s right for us.”

Another farmer, Shirish Gaonkar, added, “India is now capable of standing on its own feet. We won’t bow down to pressure. This is not just about economics — it’s about national pride.”

While the U.S. tariffs may pinch certain export-driven sectors, many in India’s farming community see this as an opportunity to double down on domestic capacity and regional trade.

Farmers argue that their strength doesn’t lie in appeasing global powers but in supporting the leadership that has consistently backed them.

“We’ve seen tough times before - droughts, floods, crop failures - but we’ve endured. This challenge is no different. What matters is that our government stands with us, and we will do the same,” said Gaonkar.

