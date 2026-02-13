Farmers safe under PM Modi’s leadership: Shivraj Chouhan hits out at Rahul Gandhi over India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of creating confusion over the India-US trade pact and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s food providers are safe, capable and strong.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Chouhan said, “Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country’s food provider is safe, capable and strong.”

He further accused LoP Gandhi of spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead the public.

“Rahul Gandhi is a liar and he doesn’t care about the country and doesn’t care about the farmers. He never liked the strength of the farmers. He is often seen making anti-national comments. He is trying to mislead the country by telling lies,” Chouhan claimed.

The Union Minister asserted that PM Modi has always prioritised farmers and taken decisions in their interest.

“PM Modi always thinks about the farmers. All his decisions have been taken in the interest of farmers. His schemes have changed the lives of farmers,” he said.

On the interim trade framework with the United States, Chouhan claimed that farmers’ interests were protected and key sectors were safeguarded.

“Now, in trade with the US, the interests of farmers have been protected. We have taken care of farmers of major crops like wheat and millets. Producers of fruits and vegetables have also been safeguarded. Poultry, dairy and their products — we have not opened the doors for this,” he said.

He said the agreement would provide new market opportunities for several Indian agricultural products.

“Our spice farmers will get new big markets. Spices, coffee, tea and marine products will get new markets. Farmers will benefit from all these things and their sources of income will increase. Textile exports will also benefit producers,” Chouhan said.

Reiterating his support for the Modi government, Chouhan said every decision taken by the Prime Minister was aimed at strengthening farmers and building a self-reliant India.

“PM Modi’s every decision is in the interest of farmers. Rahul Gandhi, by telling lies, will never benefit the farmers. It doesn’t matter how much you lie or create confusion. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a magnificent, proud, rich, prosperous and Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be built. Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai,” he said.

Meanwhile, stepping up his attack on the Modi government, LoP Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be deterred by any FIR, criminal case or privilege motion and asserted that he would continue to fight for farmers’ rights.

In a video post on X, LoP Gandhi reiterated his opposition to the India-US trade deal, claiming it would severely impact Indian farmers. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi had “opened the doors” of India’s agriculture market to foreign players at the cost of domestic producers.

“I have spoken the truth in Parliament. If you do not like the truth, that is a different matter. The country understands the truth. Do whatever you want to do. Let an FIR be filed, let a case be registered or bring a privilege motion. I and the entire party stand with farmers,” Gandhi said.

He said any trade agreement that threatens farmers’ livelihoods or weakens the country’s food security is anti-farmer. LoP Gandhi also claimed that corn, soybean, cotton and fruit growers would be the first to suffer. He further alleged that the government would eventually open the entire farm sector to foreign interests and corporate allies.

