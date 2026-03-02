Farmers must adopt organic farming to protect soil health: MP CM ​

Barwani, March 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday appealed to farmers in Madhya Pradesh to adopt natural farming rather than excessive use of chemicals to maintain soil fertility and reduce the environmental impact of chemical use.​

The Chief Minister stated that natural farming will be lower in the initial years, but it will initially increase soil fertility, and production capacity will gradually increase. ​

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government is actively promoting a transition from conventional to natural and organic farming to improve soil health and increase farmers' incomes.​

Yadav made this appeal on the day he chaired the first “agriculture cabinet” after the state government announced to dedicate 2026 to a farmer welfare year.’​

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cabinet ministers visited the folk deity Bhilat Dev in the Nimar-Malwa region and offered prayers for the prosperity of the state's farmers.​

Yadav also stated that the people of Nimar are fortunate to have the holy Narmada River at their feet. He stated that through using water from the Narmada for irrigation, farmers of the Nimar region are becoming prosperous and progressive.​

“Farmers in the Nimar region are also prospering economically by cultivating multiple agricultural and horticultural crops. Water from the Narmada River is being supplied to farmers in the Nimar region, including Barwani district, for irrigation through micro-improvement irrigation projects,” he said.​

After chairing the meeting, Yadav said that conducting an ‘agriculture cabinet’ in the tribal district of Barwani reflects the state government's strong commitment to the development of farmers under the leadership of Narendra Modi.​

He stated that mustard is now being included in the Bhavantar Yojana to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their crops. Additionally, under the Black Gram Incentive Scheme, farmers will receive a bonus of Rs. 600 per quintal on Black Gram.​

“Madhya Pradesh is the country's largest food basket in terms of agricultural products, including pulses and oilseeds. The government's aim is for the state to continuously progress in agriculture and related sectors. Mustard Included in Bhavantar Yojana, Bonus on Black Gram,” he said.

