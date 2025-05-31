Farmers, BJP protest against Karnataka govt over Hemavathi Link Canal project

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Thousands of farmers and BJP leaders in Karnataka staged a massive protest on Saturday, opposing the commencement of work on the controversial Hemavathi River Link Canal Project near Gubbi town in Tumakuru district, despite strong opposition from local farmers.

Police detained more than 100 protestors, including Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, Tumakuru City BJP MLA Jyothi Ganesh, BJP District President Ravishankar, and farmer leader Chandrashekar.

As religious seers, their followers, thousands of farmers, activists, and BJP workers, joined the protest against the Congress-led government's decision to proceed with the project, the situation turned volatile. Consequently, the district administration temporarily halted the work.

Tension continues to prevail in the Tumakuru district. Heavy security has been deployed in Gubbi, Nittur, and the surrounding areas.

Protestors argue that the Congress-led government is attempting to divert Tumakuru district's share of water to the Ramanagara region. They declared that they will not allow their rightful share of water to be taken away.

Earlier, the protest took place despite the district administration imposing prohibitory orders within a 10-kilometre radius of the Tumakuru district. Protestors blocked the highway at Gubbi, deflated the tyres of police vehicles brought in to detain them, and some even attempted to overturn the vehicles. Despite police efforts, the protestors, who outnumbered them, began marching toward the canal project site.

Farmers in the region are opposing the Link Canal Project, which aims to divert water from the Hemavathi River to Ramanagara.

According to sources, the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also serves as the Water Resources Minister, is spearheading the project.

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that if there are any issues concerning the Hemavathi River Canal project in Tumakuru, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara has been instructed to resolve them.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha regarding the BJP's protest, Tumakuru District In-Charge Minister G. Parameshwara said that work on the Hemavathi Express Canal Project had commenced based on the recommendations of a Technical Committee.

"A decision was taken to construct an express canal in Tumakuru, and the project was launched at a cost of around Rs 1,500 crore. As soon as work began, BJP leaders started opposing it. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held multiple meetings attended by MPs and MLAs," Home Minister Parameshwara said.

"They had demanded the formation of a Technical Committee. The committee was formed and submitted a report stating that the project could proceed. Work started based on that report. If the report had highlighted problems with the Link Canal, we wouldn't have gone ahead. Now, BJP is opposing it with political motives," Parameshwara added.

Meanwhile, Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA Suresh Gowda has called for an all-party meeting.

"The people of our district are concerned that their share of water is being diverted to Ramanagara. Congress legislators from the region are unable to oppose this and are asking us to take up the protest," Gowda said.

"This is a death warrant for the district. Thousands of people have come voluntarily to stop the project," he added.

He described the project as unscientific and said they had been protesting for two years, raising their voice in the Assembly and staging protest marches.

"No one should play games with the lives of farmers. If the government insists on continuing the project, the water will have to flow over my dead body," said MLA Gowda.

"What is happening today is just a sample. We have given the government a one-month deadline. If they attempt to resume the work, we will stage an intense protest. We will jump into the canal along with the farmers," he warned.

