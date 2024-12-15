Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Stands Firm Amid Hunger Strike at Khanauri Border

New Delhi: The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Director of Home Affairs Mayank Yadav held a meeting with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to enquire about his health after a hunger strike at the Khanauri Border.

Speaking about the meeting, Dallewal had refused any medical aid and said that the government should rather think about the farmer's demands.

Further, Kohar asserted that discussion would be the only solution to the demands of the farmer's demands.

"The only solution to the demands of the farmers is a discussion. The farmers welcome a discussion with the government," Kohar said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that efforts were being made to ensure that the demands of the farmers were being resolved.

"We are trying to ensure that the demands of farmers be resolved and channels of dialogue between the government open. We appealed to Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other farmer leaders and medical facilities have been provided to Jagjit Singh Dallewal. We are trying to resolve the issue in coordination with them...Jagjit Singh Dallewal urged us to put forward our demands. We have followed the directions of the Supreme Court," the DGP further said.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Khanauri Border of Haryana and Punjab for farmers' demand. (ANI)