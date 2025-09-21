Fans back India to dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four clash today

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India and Pakistan are set for their second showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage on Sunday, with anticipation running high and fans across the country expressing confidence that India will once again outclass its arch-rival.

The clash will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, with the India vs Pakistan match scheduled to begin at 8.00 p.m. (India time). This marks India's first outing in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

This is the second clash between India and Pakistan since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists, in which 26 people were killed.

Fans, brimming with excitement, shared their views ahead of the high-stakes encounter. However, some still believe that the match should have been avoided.

One supporter said, "Today, the India-Pakistan match is on, and India always performs better; it will do so this time as well. We have nice players, including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, everyone plays great."

Another told IANS, "This match is also one-sided and India will definitely win. I still feel the match should not have been played. But I believe in the team and I know they will win."

Expressing similar confidence, a fan said, "India will win today's match like always," while another added, "Pakistan will not be able to defeat India; it is no longer at that level. Pakistan's bowling attack is next to nothing; it has degraded."

Speaking to IANS, another cricket follower said, "We have great players, be it Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and even Abhishek Sharma. On the other hand, Pakistan does not have good players now. India will win today."

"Pakistan will not be able to defeat India; there is no chance," another said.

Highlighting the rivalry, a fan stated, "A rift has formed between us and Pakistan that can never be bridged; the fact that we are playing with them is in itself a significant matter. I do believe that the nation comes first; they should not have played, but since they are playing, we believe that Team India will win."

The excitement has transcended stadiums, with people performing prayers and Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat to seek divine blessings for India's victory.

"We performed Ganga Arti today and sought blessings that Team India wins again. Pakistan stands no chance against our players. We know we will win it," said a fan.

Another also backed Team India and said, "We pray with all our hearts that our team wins today. Pakistan’s team is very weak."

As the countdown to the match narrows, fans' faith in India's dominance remains unshaken.

--IANS

sd/dpb