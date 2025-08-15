Fanaticism creating communal divisions in India, says Sanjay Raut

Nashik, Aug 15 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of making the country 'fanatical' about religion after it came to power in 2014, and said that this is creating communal divisions, which is very dangerous for the country's independence.

Raut also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call for Swadeshi and self-reliance, reminding him that the slogan of Swadeshi was a gift from the Congress party.

The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader spoke to reporters after PM Modi's Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, on a range of issues, including Operation Sindoor, Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan-sponsored terror activities and Swadeshi.

Raut argued that when PM Modi keeps on asking what the Congress party has given, he should understand that the slogan of Swadeshi was given in this country by the Congress party. “Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave it. That is why Khadi came to the country, the Gandhi cap came. One day, Narendra Modi will give a speech wearing a Gandhi cap. Modi has become a Congressman today. He has become a Nehruvian and a Gandhian,” he claimed.

Referring to PM Modi’s subtle warning to the US and Pakistan, Raut said that PM Modi does not warn anyone by taking anyone's name, as he does not have that much courage. “PM Modi should name the US President Trump (after his retaliatory tariff) or Pakistan. Take the name of the enemy. Trump is sitting there and repeatedly issuing threats and ultimatums. He is abusing the country every day. He is abusing and insulting the PM, so he should name him. Why is he ashamed and afraid to take the name?” he asked. He added that instead of blaming former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, an architect of India’s development, PM Modi should directly name the US, China and Pakistan.

“It is very easy to warn Pakistan. But China is behind Pakistan. How can PM Modi forget that Trump is behind General Munir? He should not make false speeches from the Red Fort. Pakistan's Army Chief Munir threatens us. Trump invited Munir to a dinner at the White House. Did Trump invite the Indian Army Chief? PM Modi should take on Trump. It is not enough to just warn Pakistan but also China,” said Raut.

He criticised several policies of the Modi government, alleging that the country has gone into a pit after 2014. He slammed the government’s foreign policy, saying that it is easy to curse Pakistan.

--IANS

sj/dpb