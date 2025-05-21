Fan murder case: K'taka Police submit additional charge sheet against Darshan

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Karnataka Police have submitted an additional charge sheet against Kannada superstar Darshan and other accused in connection with the sensational fan murder case, police sources stated on Wednesday.

ACP Chandan Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet before the trial court in Bengaluru. Sources stated that the 132-page supplementary charge sheet includes new evidence gathered in connection with the murder, as well as statements from witnesses.

According to sources, the police have managed to retrieve a photo of Darshan with the other accused on the day the murder was committed. The photo had been deleted from the mobile phone of one of the accused and was recovered by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Sources further stated that the development is a setback for Darshan, as his legal team has been vehemently arguing that he was not present at the scene of the crime when the murder took place.

The Karnataka Police have also appealed to the Supreme Court against the granting of bail to Darshan. The Apex Court, while reviewing the matter, stated on Tuesday (May 20) that it will take it up after July 14.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra, angry over Darshan’s continued relationship with her despite being married.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, over jewellery and luxury cars.

She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra and Vijayalakshmi also had public spats through social media, leading Darshan’s fan base to split into factions.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalakshmi, had criticised Pavithra -- a move that ultimately led to his brutal murder, according to police findings.

The Karnataka Police have challenged the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Supreme Court. On January 24, the apex court issued notices to Darshan, Pavithra, and five others in connection with the appeal filed by the state government.

While granting bail, the court directed Darshan and the other accused to appear before it every month.

Darshan, the second accused in the fan murder case, had earlier landed in fresh controversy after attending a movie premiere while remaining absent from court proceedings, citing health reasons. Adding to the controversy, Darshan was also seen watching the movie alongside actor Chikkanna, who is a witness in the case -- a violation of legal provisions.

As per the law, accused persons, who are out on bail, are not allowed to meet witnesses involved in the case.

On April 8, a Bengaluru court hearing the sensational fan murder case took serious objection to Darshan’s absence from the proceedings, citing severe back pain.

The Civil and Sessions Judge stated that Darshan must appear before the court in all future hearings and that no excuses for his absence would be entertained.

