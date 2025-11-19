Fan murder case: Can't even sleep due to cold, says jailed actor Darshan; demands blanket

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan pleaded before the trial court in Bengaluru on Wednesday for an additional blanket, stating that the cold has made it difficult for him to sleep.

Darshan was produced before the CCH-57 court via video conference for the trial proceedings. He told the court that due to the cold, he is unable to sleep and that the authorities are refusing to provide him with a blanket. He further submitted that prison officials are not even allowing the blanket given to him by his family.

Expressing displeasure, the judge questioned why the prison authorities were acting in this manner despite repeated instructions from the court. The judge further asked how the authorities could deny a blanket in cold weather and directed them to immediately provide one to Darshan.

The court, which initiated the trial process, took up the prosecution’s petition under CrPC 264 to mark undisputed documentary evidence. Darshan’s counsel objected to the petition, following which the matter was adjourned to December 3.

At this point, another accused in the case, Nagaraj, informed the court that despite the cold weather, prisoners were not being provided with blankets in their cells. Darshan supported this statement, adding that the cold has made it impossible for them to sleep.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, took place on June 8, 2024 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

The 3,991-page chargesheet submitted by Bengaluru police to the court in connection with the case involving Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others. He is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The prosecution had submitted a petition under CrPC 264 to the trial court in Bengaluru to mark the evidences which are not disputed in connection with the sensational fan-murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others. The petition has been filed to expedite the trial process.

This marks an important stage of the proceedings, after which the examination of witnesses will begin. After the marking evidences, the witness examination phase will begin in the fan-murder case.

