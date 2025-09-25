Fan murder case: Actor Darshan complains of poor jail facilities; court summons prison superintendent

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Jailed actor Darshan on Thursday pleaded before the trial court in Bengaluru about poor jail facilities at the Bengaluru Central Prison despite earlier court directions in this regard. The judge adjourned the matter to October 9 and summoned the Jail Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison for personal appearance.

Darshan was presented before the trial court through video conference. During the hearing, when the judge referred to Darshan’s petition alleging that court orders regarding facilities in jail had not been complied with, the judge asked whether the directives had been followed.

Darshan stated that none of the court’s directives had been implemented by the prison authorities. He said he is allowed to walk only in a constricted space of 25x3 feet where sunlight does not reach. His advocate, Sunil, further submitted that Darshan is still being kept in the quarantine cell and requested the court to order his transfer to the general cell.

Advocate Sunil also alleged that the prison authorities are unleashing “goondaraj” in connection with the matter of providing facilities to Darshan.

On September 9, a trial court, hearing the sensational fan murder case, directed the Bengaluru Central Prison authorities to provide the facilities sought by accused actor Darshan, as per the prison manual, while rejecting the plea to shift him to Ballary prison.

The court permitted Darshan to take walks within the premises of the Bengaluru Central Prison. It also allowed him to have a bed, bedsheets, and a pillow inside the prison.

The court, however, warned that if the prison manual is violated by Darshan or any other accused, appropriate action could be initiated by the Inspector General of Prisons. It also noted that there are no valid reasons to shift Darshan to Ballary prison.

The court further emphasised that the rights of prisoners within the jail must be respecte. Additional facilities such as a bed and pillow were granted as a conditional relief, and transfer to Bellary has been ruled out for now. However, in case of indiscipline by Darshan, he could be transferred as a disciplinary measure.

Earlier, Darshan had pleaded before the court to be given poison, claiming that he was going through immense hardship in prison. His statement came after he was produced before the trial court via video conference.

At the end of the proceedings, with all the accused present through video conferencing, Darshan raised his hand and claimed that he needed to convey an important matter to the court. "It has been more than a month since I saw sunlight, and my hands are affected by fungus. Hence, please pass an order to give me poison in court," he said with tears in his eyes.

Specifically asking the judge to provide poison only for him and not for any other accused person. Darshan further claimed that he is unable to continue living under such conditions.

The Supreme Court overturned the Karnataka High Court’s decision granting the actor bail.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan had questioned the High Court’s order, remarking that it had passed a decision on bail as if it were deciding conviction or acquittal.

The bench questioned whether the High Court gives such orders in other cases as well and added that they will not “repeat such a mistake.”

The Supreme Court also said that, in this case, there was a prima facie misuse of judicial power. Such an error by a lower court judge might still be acceptable, but it is not right for a High Court judge to make such a mistake, it said.

The case relates to the murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was found on a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024.

Renukaswamy, 33, was a fan of Darshan and it is alleged that he was kidnapped and then murdered at Darshan’s behest, as he had been harassing Darshan’s female friend, Pavitra Gowda.

--IANS

mka/pgh