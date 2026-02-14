Family of guest worker, who died at TVK's Salem meet, refuses to accept body, seeks financial assistance from Vijay

Salem, Feb 14 (IANS) The family of a 37-year-old guest worker who collapsed and died during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's executive meeting in Salem has refused to accept his body, demanding financial assistance from party founder Vijay.

Read More

The deceased, Suraj, originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Salem for nearly two decades and was employed at a silver workshop.

He attended a large gathering of TVK executives held on Friday at a private ground along the Seelanaickkanpatty bypass road.

Around 5,000 party functionaries from 11 Assembly constituencies had been invited to participate in the event.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Suraj suffered a sudden seizure and fainted while Vijay was addressing executives from a campaign vehicle.

A medical team stationed at the venue provided immediate first aid. As his condition was critical, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

However, he died on the way. Annadhanapatty police reached the spot after receiving information and began inquiries.

Suraj's body was later shifted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted.

Suraj is survived by his wife Priyanka (32), a 10-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Family members and relatives expressed anguish, stating that Suraj was the sole breadwinner and that the family now faces an uncertain future.

"We will not receive the body until Vijay provides financial assistance to Suraj's family," said Lakshmanan, Suraj's maternal uncle.

He alleged that no senior TVK leader had visited the family to offer condolences.

Friends and relatives also claimed that Vijay did not issue a public statement during the meeting to mourn Suraj's death.

The family further disputed claims that Suraj had a pre-existing heart condition.

While some party representatives reportedly stated that he had health issues, relatives insisted he had no known heart problems.

Responding to the incident, TVK Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar posted on social media that Suraj had fainted due to illness and was immediately given first aid before being taken to hospital.

"It is deeply saddening that Suraj died of a heart attack. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family," he said.

The incident has sparked debate locally and on social media, with several voices urging the party to extend immediate support to the bereaved family.

--IANS

aal/svn