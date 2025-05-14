Family celebrates release of BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw after three weeks of captivity in Pakistan

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A wave of relief and jubilation swept through the family of BSF constable Purnam Shaw in West Bengal as he returned home after spending nearly three weeks in the captivity of Pakistan Rangers.

His wife and father expressed gratitude to both central and state leaders, hailing his release as a victory for the nation and a testament to coordinated diplomatic efforts.

Shaw, who was posted along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, had inadvertently crossed the international boundary on April 23 during operational duty, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He was subsequently detained by the Pakistan Rangers.

Speaking to IANS, his father Bhola Nath Shaw, overwhelmed with emotion, said, "After 23 days, my son has finally returned. I thank Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing him back. I am proud of my son and would ask him to serve the country again. But what happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is wrong—there must be a strong response against terrorism."

Echoing similar sentiments, Shaw's wife, Rajani Shaw, lauded the collective efforts that led to her husband's safe return.

"It was a joint effort by PM Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the local administration. The Chief Minister had assured me that he would be brought back safely. I am relieved to see him in good health. During the tension of potential war, I feared it might take longer, but the conflict subsided, and he’s finally home."

The Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed Shaw’s return in an official statement: “Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border today at 1030 hrs. Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025, around 1150 hrs.”

The exchange took place following established border protocols. Officials stated that Shaw would undergo standard medical and debriefing procedures to assess his physical and mental condition and verify whether he experienced any mistreatment during his detention.

--IANS

jk/dan