Family-based politics won’t work anymore, BJP unstoppable: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Communists, alleging that their long rule in the state was marked by murder, violence and terrorism, and asserted that no force can stop the BJP from working for people’s welfare.

Addressing a BJP public meeting at South Taibandal in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said the BJP would go door to door to serve the people.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will reach every household and work for the welfare of the people. No one has the power to stop the BJP,” he said.

Referring to the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in a few months from now, the Chief Minister said the enthusiasm among people clearly reflected the changing political mood.

“With Republic Day being celebrated on Monday, it is important to remember that India is no longer a monarchy but a democracy and a republic. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not come from any royal family; he was a tea seller. January 26 represents the strength of our Constitution and democracy,” he said without naming the BJP’s junior partner Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and its supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, a former royal scion.

Saha asserted that family-centric or individual-oriented politics have no future.

“We have seen what has happened to family-based parties in different states. Such politics will not work anymore. People are now aware. In a democracy, the people have the final say, and those who fail to perform will be removed,” he said.

Highlighting National Voters’ Day, observed on Sunday, the Chief Minister welcomed first-time voters and urged them to play a responsible role in shaping the country’s future.

“Not just Tripura, the future of the entire nation is in the hands of the youth. They must decide who will govern the state and the country,” he said.

Taking a swipe at regional parties, Saha said several local outfits emerged in the name of ‘Tiprasa Tiprasa’ but failed to deliver meaningful results.

“Such parties were formed only to serve personal interests. The people have now understood this reality,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is committed to the holistic development of tribal communities.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that India cannot develop unless the Northeast develops. Today, the region is progressing under the ‘diamond model’, whereas earlier it was plagued by extremism,” he said.

Saha also noted that sections of tribal youth in Tripura were earlier misled into extremism, but after the BJP came to power, efforts were made to bring them back into the mainstream.

“We are providing financial assistance and rehabilitation support. If Tripura and the Northeast are to remain peaceful and developed, only the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure it,” he said.

BJP Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLAs Jitendra Majumdar and Bindu Debnath, former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP state Secretary David Debbarma, and other party leaders also attended the meeting.

--IANS

sc/dan