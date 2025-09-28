Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded in Tamil Nadu's Karur as families of victims recounted their grief after a stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay's campaign rally left several dead, including a two-year-old boy.

Vimal, the father of Guru Vishnu, said his son was taken to the rally by his grandmother and neighbours.

"When Vijay arrived, there was a power outage. As they tried to move closer, a stampede suddenly occurred. My child was with my mother. I was at work and could not check my phone until late evening. By then, someone had taken my child to the hospital. I just cannot express the grief of losing my child," he broke down while speaking to IANS.

The family of Maheswari, another victim, narrated how she lost her life while trying to save her daughters and grandchild.

Her son Prasanth said, "My mother went to the temple and then stopped for a while to watch Vijay's campaign. Unfortunately, she got caught in the surge. When she tried to rescue my sister and her child, she was pulled in and lost her life."

Her daughter, who also survived the stampede, recalled the terrifying moments.

"I fell near Vijay’s vehicle with my sister. My mother came to rescue us but got trapped. I couldn't breathe and struggled for over an hour to come out. I saw the crowd trample my mother's chest and throat right in front of me. If only help had come sooner, she might have survived," she said while crying.

Maheswari's husband, Sakthivel, questioned the organisers of the political rally.

"Was it necessary to hold such a massive gathering in such a small space? My wife had to die trampled under so many feet. What is the point of achieving anything if this is how it ends?"

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Congress MP S. Jothimani and former Minister V. Senthil Balaji visited the bereaved families and have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

--IANS

