Fake embassy of fictional nations busted in Ghaziabad; Luxury cars, diplomatic gear seized

Ghaziabad: In a startling revelation, the Noida Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday said that it uncovered a fake embassy being operated out of a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh.

Parked outside the premises were several high-end vehicles fitted with fake diplomatic number plates, which were used to lend an air of legitimacy to the illegal setup.

The alleged kingpin behind the operation, Harsh Vardhan Jain, was arrested at the spot, officials confirmed.

As per preliminary findings, Jain had converted the bungalow into a so-called 'embassy' for imaginary or self-declared micronations. He also falsely claimed to represent other such fictional entities, including West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.

Authorities revealed that Jain posed as an ambassador of these so-called nations and used a range of tactics to deceive people. He used fake diplomatic number plates and other forged documents to build a show of authenticity.

According to officers, his operation involved extensive use of deception, including the display of luxury cars and morphed photographs with global dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and some international leaders.

These doctored images were reportedly used to influence unsuspecting individuals and project himself as a powerful global figure.

The pictures seized from the spot also reveal Jain's possible ties with international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and controversial self-styled godman Chandraswami.

Acting on intelligence received from central agencies, STF personnel conducted a raid on July 22 and apprehended Jain from the premises.

The investigation has since revealed that Jain's scam was not limited to his fake diplomatic identity. His racket involved conning individuals and companies by promising assistance in overseas business ventures and employment opportunities abroad.

Authorities also suspect he operated a hawala network through shell companies to further his illegal dealings. Officials noted that a satellite phone was recovered from Jain back in 2011.

During the latest raid, a large cache of forged diplomatic materials was seized.

This included four luxury vehicles bearing fake diplomatic plates, 12 counterfeit diplomatic passports linked to fictitious micronations, two fake PAN cards, forged documents with the seals of the Ministry of External Affairs, and 34 counterfeit seals purportedly from various countries and corporate entities.

Additionally, officers found two fake press cards, a staggering Rs 44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency from multiple nations, and 18 more fabricated diplomatic number plates.

A new FIR has been registered at the Kavi Nagar police station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Authorities believe that more individuals could be involved in the scam.

Investigations are underway.

--IANS