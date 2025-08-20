Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan, two arrested

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Jaisalmer Police have busted a fake currency racket and arrested two accused with counterfeit notes valued at Rs 67,000.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare.

The case surfaced on August 18 when one Asrud Ali filed a complaint at the local police station.

He reported that a man visited his e-Mitra centre, requesting an online payment of Rs 10,000 in exchange for Rs 10,100 in cash.

Suspicious Asrud Ali got the currency checked the following day, during which it was found that nine of the notes were counterfeit.

A case was immediately registered at Kotwali Jaisalmer, prompting a swift investigation.

Taking the matter seriously, SP Shivhare instructed for immediate action.

Multiple police teams were formed under the coordination of Additional SP Kailashdan Jugtawat, Circle Officer Roop Singh Inda, Circle Officer Gajendra Singh Champawat (Nachana), and Head Constable Bhimrao Singh (DCRB).

Acting promptly, the teams arrested two individuals, including Mohammad Kumail alias Dhanu (23), resident of Purnia, Bihar and Usman Qureshi (27), resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered 125 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500 along with additional counterfeit currency totalling Rs 4,500, bringing the total seizure to Rs 67,000.

The accused are currently being interrogated to trace the source of the fake notes and identify others involved in the network.

The swift and coordinated action was crucial in dismantling the racket, the police said.

Key members of the operation included SHO Bhutaram, Constables Khetpal Singh and Ashok Kumar (Thana Nachana), and Head Constable Bhimrao Singh, along with Constable Hazar Singh (DCRB).

Strict vigilance and prompt response ensured that this fake currency network was exposed before it could spread further, the police said.

In July, Alwar Police busted a gang that duped people by luring them into a fake money-multiplication scheme using counterfeit 'Manoranjan Bank' notes.

The police had arrested three people in this connection, along with fake currency.

--IANS

arc/svn