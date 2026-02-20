Fake currency racket busted in Rajasthan, 3 held with Rs 500 notes

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency, Rajasthan's Jhalawar Police have busted a fake currency racket and arrested three accused, recovering 103 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Read More

The action was carried out as part of a special statewide drive launched under the directions of the Police Headquarters to curb the circulation of fake currency and illegal financial activities.

Acting under the supervision of Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, a police team from Manohar Thana police station intercepted the accused during routine patrolling and naka checking at Dangipura Junction.

According to SP Amit Kumar, the operation was conducted by a team led by Station House Officer Mahendra Kumar Yadav, who had set up a checkpoint at the junction as part of intensified surveillance measures.

During the operation, three youths travelling on a motorcycle from the Aklera Road side came under suspicion. On noticing the police presence, they attempted to flee by abruptly turning their motorcycle, but alert police personnel acted swiftly and surrounded them, preventing their escape.

Upon searching the accused, police recovered 103 counterfeit Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500. The fake notes, along with the motorcycle used for transportation, were seized at the spot as part of the seizure proceedings.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamal Singh Tanwar (30) and Ramcharan alias Kalu Tanwar (35), both residents of Dangipura village, and Dev Singh Tanwar (30), a resident of Manoharthana.

Police officials said Constable Tejaram played a crucial role in the operation by providing key inputs and assisting the team in tracking and intercepting the accused persons.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at the Jhalarapatan police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police are currently interrogating the accused to ascertain the origin of the counterfeit currency notes and to identify other individuals, suppliers, or organised networks that may be involved in the fake currency racket.

Officials said further arrests and recoveries may be made as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

arc/pgh