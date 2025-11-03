Fake currency racket busted in MP's Khandwa madrasa; Rs 19 lakh seized from Imam's room

Khandwa, Nov 3 (IANS) In a shocking revelation, Madhya Pradesh Police uncovered a major fake currency operation hidden within a madrasa in Rehtiya village under Jawar police station, recovering counterfeit notes worth approximately Rs 19 lakh along with printing equipment.

The bust followed the arrest of mosque Imam Zuber Ansari (also referred to as Zuber, son of Asraf) in Malegaon, Maharashtra, where he was caught with Rs 10 lakh in fake notes, prompting a cross-state raid.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Tarnekar detailed the operation: "The accused, a Maulana leading prayers at the mosque allegedly ran the fake currency printing business under the guise of religious duties. We seized a currency printing machine, bundles of fake Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes, and suspicious documents from his room above the madrasa. Investigations are being conducted in the Malegaon link. We have information from our inner sources and a video. Our teams are still there and investigating the matter."

Police are still counting the notes, with denominations primarily in Rs 500 and Rs 100. The breakthrough stemmed from Maharashtra Police's interception in Malegaon, where Zuber and an accomplice were nabbed circulating fakes.

Interrogation revealed the Khandwa link, leading Jawar police to raid the madrasa in Rehtiya (also spelt Raitiya or Machhauri Raiyat).

SDOP Khandwa confirmed checking the madrasa premises, where Zuber resided. "We got information through a video, acted swiftly, and busted Rs 19 lakh in counterfeits," an officer said.

A case has been registered, and investigations continue to trace the network's suppliers and distributors.

Zuber, originally from Haripura in Burhanpur district, had been staying at the madrasa for months. Panic gripped the village as news spread, with locals expressing shock over the imam’s double life.

Authorities suspect an interstate racket, possibly involving advanced printing tech to mimic security features.

This seizure adds to Madhya Pradesh's crackdown on fake currency, highlighting vulnerabilities in remote areas. Police urge banks and citizens to report suspicious notes, as the probe deepens into potential smuggling routes often exploited in such cases. The madrasa remains sealed pending further searches.

