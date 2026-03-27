Fake Assembly pass racket busted in Mumbai; five arrested

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) A major security breach has come to light during the Maharashtra Assembly session, with the Mumbai Police on Friday registering a case against five individuals for allegedly creating and circulating fake entry passes.

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The arrests were made by the Marine Drive Police following a detailed investigation into the matter.

According to preliminary information, the illegal manufacturing of counterfeit entry passes for access to the Assembly session was uncovered after the issue was raised by state Minister Uday Samant. The revelation prompted immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

Police officials stated that, during the course of the investigation, five individuals were taken into custody, some of whom are reportedly employed at the State Secretariat (Mantralaya). The accused have been identified as Keshav Gunjal, 53, Ganpat Bhau Jawale, 50, Nagesh Shivaji Patil, 42, Manoj Anand Morbale, 40, and Swapnil Ramesh Tayade, 40.

Sources within the police department confirmed that a manhunt has also been launched to trace several other suspects believed to be linked to the racket.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding lapses in security protocols during a high-profile legislative session. Officials are currently examining how the fake passes were produced, who authorised their issuance, and whether insider involvement facilitated the operation.

The Maharashtra Assembly’s budget session commenced on February 23 and concluded on March 25.

During the session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the State Budget for 2026–27 on March 6, outlining an ambitious Rs 7.69 lakh crore financial plan. The budget included a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with outstanding dues till September 30, 2025. According to the Chief Minister, approximately 28–30 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. Additionally, around 20 lakh farmers who have been regular in repaying their loans will receive Rs 50,000 under the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana’.

Several key legislations, including the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, and the Indian Judicial Code (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, were also passed during the session.

--IANS

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