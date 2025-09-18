Fairs help preserve folk art, strengthen rural economy too, says Himachal Governor

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said fairs not only help preserve folk art and culture but also strengthen the rural economy by reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Governor was speaking while presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day district-level Sair fair organised at Jukhala in Bilaspur district.

He said such fairs are a powerful medium to bind the younger generation with their roots and to promote harmony and fraternity in society.

Appreciating the cultural performances presented by women's groups, he said, "If they are given regular encouragement, they can present attractive and high-quality cultural programmes at minimal cost. This will give new life to rural culture and help preserve traditions."

The Governor said the 'Sair fair' offers an opportunity to the people from nearby villages to participate in large numbers and make their purchases.

The local products, handicrafts, and traditional foods exhibited also serve as a platform for income for the villagers.

He directed the district administration to set up stalls of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and banking sectors at the fair so that villagers could get information about banking facilities as well as state and central government schemes.

Referring to the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, the Governor said they have always played a vital role in maintaining the dignity of the nation.

He mentioned Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's strength and commitment to rooting out terrorism from Indian soil.

The Governor said instead of criticising, one should be involved in constructive politics, so that meaningful suggestions can guide developmental initiatives.

He encouraged officials to carry out their duties sincerely and said that since the officers and officials play an important role in implementing policies of the government, they should be respected.

The Governor honoured participants of various sports and cultural activities organised during the fair.

Earlier, he also visited the exhibitions set up by different departments.

--IANS