FairPoint: Time for Kashmiris to say a decisive no to Pakistan's agenda

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The April 22 Pahalgam massacre wasn't just an act of terrorism -- it was a calculated punishment. Pakistan struck back at Kashmiris for choosing peace, prosperity, and stability after the abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan believes that it has avenged Kashmiris for making a conscious choice after the abrogation of Article 370 -- choosing the path of prosperity and stability.

The April 22 Pahalgam massacre was not only an attempt to stoke religious tensions in the country but also a punishment for Kashmiris who have rejected the path Pakistan tried to chart for them in furthering the two-nation theory.

For over three decades, Pakistan has played a deadly game in the Valley. Initially, it succeeded. The wave of terrorism unleashed a reign of tyranny. Kashmiri society -- once known for its secular, harmonious, and conservative values with Sufism at its core -- was torn apart and divided into Hindus and Muslims, pro- and anti-India, hardline and religiously radicalised.

Cloaked in religious rhetoric, the assertion of a unique Kashmiri identity was converted into a so-called movement for 'Azadi'. The real plot was clear -- the radicalisation of the Valley was designed to align Kashmir with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has always regarded it as its "jugular vein."

Pakistan's agents in this 'mission' were the Hurriyat Conference and various terrorist outfits. At one point, nearly a dozen terrorist groups were operating in the Valley, with Pakistan encouraging competition among them to be the most extreme.

Over the years, thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives to terror, most killed by terrorists. Hundreds of schools and educational institutions were burned down.

The Hurriyat, working under Pakistan's directives, ran a parallel system. They issued calendars for protests, enforced diktats, and maintained a vast network of stone pelters ready to act on command.

Tourism, the backbone of Kashmir's economy, collapsed. Even during periods of elected government, the situation remained unstable. Elections were boycotted, and most political leaders refrained from criticising the Hurriyat or the terrorist outfits. Massacres and killings continued unabated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-backed groups ensured that fear reigned in the Valley. Another weapon in its arsenal was narco-terrorism -- pushing drugs into Kashmir and ruining thousands of young lives.

Then came August 5, 2019. The Modi-led government at the Centre abrogated Article 370, dividing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Pakistan was shaken. It had expected chaos. It had hoped its proxies would light fires across the Valley. But nothing happened.

Strong action followed. Hurriyat leaders were jailed. Terrorists were neutralised. Ordinary Kashmiris -- long subjugated by the fear of guns -- began to believe that peace was possible. Diktats stopped. Protest calendars vanished. Stone pelting ceased. Youth turned to education, sports, and employment. Tourism flourished again. Filmmakers returned.

Over the past few years, the Valley has welcomed more than a crore of tourists, including foreigners. Locals have opened businesses and taken loans to expand in response to the tourism boom and growing handicraft demand.

Education is flourishing. Many Kashmiris are now cracking the country's toughest exams. Sports culture is taking root. A new sense of opportunity has emerged.

But as Kashmiris embrace peace and progress, Pakistan is desperately trying to reignite its failed agenda. Trained terrorists still infiltrate through treacherous terrain and find support among a small group of overground and underground workers.

However, the widespread support for 'Azadi' that existed in the 1980s and 1990s has largely evaporated. People now understand Pakistan's real motive -- to destabilise Kashmir through terror and drugs.

This growing awareness has unnerved Pakistan. In April, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir -- now elevated to Field Marshal -- delivered a frustrated speech at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasised the two-nation theory, claiming that "Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one" and that Muslims differ in religion, customs, traditions, thinking, and aspirations.

A few days later, the Pahalgam massacre took place.

India has retaliated diplomatically and militarily. But in Kashmir, the damage was immediate. Tourists disappeared, and the tourism season, which had the potential to generate hundreds of crores in revenue, collapsed. This was exactly what Pakistan wanted -- to snatch away the livelihoods of ordinary Kashmiris.

The Pakistani establishment, perhaps jealous of Kashmir's booming tourism industry and rapid infrastructure growth, decided to strike at the heart of its progress.

Pakistan may feel it has derailed Kashmir's momentum. But this disruption can be overcome by Kashmiris themselves. The people have experienced the horrors of terrorism. They have also tasted the fruits of peace. Now is the time to make a firm decision.

Pakistan is a failed state. Its Army is more interested in profiting from chaos than serving its people. Every region under its control is in turmoil.

It is high time for Kashmiris to rise and say two powerful words -- No means no.

Let the Pakistani establishment feel the wrath of the Kashmiris who have chosen peace.

