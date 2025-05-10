Fadnavis inaugurates Maharashtra Cyber's AI chatbot and awareness film

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated Maharashtra Cyber’s AI-based chatbot and a public awareness short film. These citizen-centric initiatives aim to spread awareness and provide prompt guidance to citizens to prevent cyber fraud, crimes, and human trafficking.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (Cyber) Yashasvi Yadav, DIG Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police Hemrajsingh Rajput, actors Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel, and OSD to the Chief Minister Kaustubh Dhavse.

A short awareness film on cybersecurity, featuring actors Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel, was showcased in both Marathi and Hindi languages. The film educates citizens on various forms of cybercrime and fraud. The newly launched AI-based chatbot, integrated with Maharashtra Cyber’s 1945 helpline, was also presented. It provides users with information on different types of cybercrime and how to file complaints, the government said in a statement.

CM Fadnavis remarked, “People are receiving increasing numbers of cyber fraud calls, and it is crucial to respond to them with caution. This chatbot and awareness film will prove vital in providing timely information to the public. Raising awareness is key to preventing crimes before they occur.”

He also emphasised the need for greater public awareness to prevent human trafficking, particularly cases where individuals are taken abroad under the pretext of jobs and sold into exploitation.

A youth rescued by Maharashtra Cyber from forced labour in Myanmar and Laos shared his harrowing experience during the event and expressed deep gratitude to the authorities for saving his life. Maharashtra Cyber had recently rescued 64 victims and arrested five agents involved in trafficking, said the government in the statement.

Actor Sharad Kelkar said, “It is essential to spread awareness about cyber safety. I'm proud to be part of this campaign, which will help reach a wide audience.”

Actress Ameesha Patel added, “In this digital age, it is important to curb rising cybercrime, and public awareness is key.”

Kaustubh Dhavse gave an overview of Maharashtra Cyber’s various initiatives, while ADG Yadav highlighted the ongoing awareness campaign.

--IANS

sj/uk