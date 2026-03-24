'Faceless, cashless and paperless': Gujarat CM launches 'Sugam Digital Gujarat’ to digitise high-transaction services

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday emphasised that the primary objective of government digital reforms is to make citizens’ work easier, asserting that “the easier it is for people to get things done, the more satisfaction the system and the government will have.”

Read More

The Chief Minister made the remarks during the formal launch of the ‘Sugam Digital Gujarat’ initiative in Gandhinagar.

The programme aims to make Gujarat’s administrative machinery more modern and citizen-centric by transitioning high-volume public services from offline to online delivery.

The initiative, inaugurated in the presence of senior officials from the state administration, is said to be a significant step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

During the programme, the Chief Minister announced that, based on the recommendations of the fifth report of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC), 20 high-transaction services from five key departments would now be available online.

The services, including income certificates, caste certificates, ration cards, and affidavits, will be faceless, cashless and paperless, reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly.

Explaining the benefits of the initiative, CM Patel said: “We run many programmes, and these initiatives are a medium through which the government’s work reaches people. If information about these services reaches households, citizens eligible for government schemes can fully benefit.”

He highlighted the role of local officials in supporting citizens, noting: “When villagers first come into contact with government services, they interact with the Talati or Village Computer Entrepreneur (VCE). The more we promote how these services can be accessed online, the greater the benefit for both citizens and administration.”

The Chief Minister also pointed to the importance of collaboration between officials and representatives, saying: “When citizens, elected representatives and government officials all work together at one level in the same direction, the results are remarkable and precise. In Gujarat, we have seen that regardless of circumstances, collective efforts yield accurate outcomes.”

On the adoption of digital payments, Patel observed: “When the Prime Minister promoted digital payments, many wondered how it could work. Today, even ordinary and small vendors are using digital payments extensively. Citizens’ cooperation has played a key role. When the government moves to resolve issues, citizens always support these efforts.”

He further assured that fuel availability in the state remains stable, adding: “When we are together, no one will face difficulties; there is no shortage of diesel, petrol or gas.”

Science and Technology Minister, Arjun Modhwadia described digitisation as “a gift of present-day India, present-day Gujarat and present-day leadership.”

He recalled earlier efforts to reduce the gap between citizens and the government, including single-window systems and citizen service centres in rural and urban areas.

Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Das, emphasised the need to reduce queues in government offices: “It is the priority of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister that citizens should not have to wait in line for income, caste and other certificates. Millions of people standing in queues every year is not acceptable. Today, departments including revenue, health and energy are performing well using technology.”

Das added that the Sugam Digital Gujarat platform allows citizens to complete most forms from home, with services accessible via phone or WhatsApp.

Authentication is based on barcodes and Aadhaar, and the system has been designed to accommodate up to one million users simultaneously.

The Chief Minister also announced the introduction of a digital locker system, ensuring citizens will not need to repeatedly submit the same documents for multiple services. “The aim is to make technology benefits reach every citizen,” he said.

Officials noted the system is expected to streamline delivery of ration distribution, student scholarships, widow pensions, and other services, which will now be more transparent, faster, and largely digital.

--IANS

mys/rad