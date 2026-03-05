‘Faansi Ghar’ row: Delhi Speaker cautions LoP Atishi against discrediting Committee of Privileges

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday cautioned Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi not to insult or discredit the Assembly Committees for “narrow political gains”.

The Speaker’s advisory followed LoP Atishi’s critical public comments on the ongoing ‘Faansi Ghar’ enquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

In a formal letter issued on Thursday, the Speaker criticised the LoP in the Delhi Assembly for making unsubstantiated statements during a Press briefing, asserting that such actions undermine the independent and non-partisan functioning of the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges.

The Speaker's intervention follows LoP Atishi’s public assertion that a ‘Faansi Ghar’ did indeed exist within the Assembly premises.

Addressing these claims directly, the Speaker noted that if such evidence exists, it must be presented formally to the Committee of Privileges rather than through the media.

The letter highlighted a growing concern over the blurring lines between political rhetoric and parliamentary process.

The Speaker remarked that as a responsible Member of the Assembly and LoP, it does not behove her to pass remarks or cast aspersions on a matter currently being deliberated by a House Committee.

Expressing deep disappointment, Gupta underscored that his duty as Speaker is to protect the dignity of the House from unsubstantiated statements made without evidence.

This formal letter comes just ahead of the final scheduled appearance for the four summoned individuals on March 6, a date formalised by the Committee to ensure the enquiry proceeds without further delay.

The Speaker’s letter addressed to LoP Atishi said, “My attention has been drawn to your Press briefing wherein you have made unwarranted statements against the summons issued to Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, Delhi.”

“In your Press briefing, you have asserted that there indeed was a 'Faansi Ghar' on the Assembly premises. If that is the case, I would like to request you to ask Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to submit the proof of the same before the Committee of Privileges in its sitting. As you are aware, it is for this very purpose that they have been summoned before the Committee,” said the Speaker.

As a responsible Member of the Delhi Assembly and Leader of Opposition, it does not behove you to pass remarks and cast aspersions on a matter which is before the Committee, said the Speaker.

“You should appreciate the difference between a political party and the Assembly and its Committees. The Delhi Assembly and its Committees function independently now. Maybe, it is a new phenomenon to you, as history is witness to the misuse of the Assembly and its Committees during the previous period,” he said.

“As the Speaker of the House, I find it disappointing that you have resorted to such unsubstantiated statements without any evidence and it is my duty to advise you to not insult or defame the Assembly Committees for your narrow political gains,” he said.

--IANS

rch/rad