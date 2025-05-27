‘Extremely shocking’: MP CM on Indore couple missing in Shillong, speaks to Meghalaya counterpart

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, expressed concerns after a newlywed Indore-based couple went missing in Meghalaya, saying that the incident is 'extremely shocking'.

The couple has been identified as Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam. They have reportedly gone missing in Meghalaya’s Shillong.

“The case is extremely shocking,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that after learning about the incident, he had a telephonic conversation with the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and requested him to take quick and effective action to ensure that the couple is safe.

"Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) assured that his police administration is making all possible efforts to trace the missing couple. He has also assured all possible help," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He further pointed out that he has also directed senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh government to remain in constant touch and coordinate with the Meghalaya administration.

"I pray to God that Raja and Sonam return home safely. We are working with full commitment for their safe return," said the Chief Minister.

The couple, both in their thirties, were last traced to Nongrait and later Mawlakiat on Friday. Since then, all attempts to reach them have failed, with both their mobile phones switched off.

A two-wheeler rented by the couple was found abandoned in Sohra Rim, leading police to suspect that they may have gone trekking.

Sohra, in the East Khasi Hills district, borders Bangladesh and the area is also known for the living-root bridges and numerous waterfalls.

--IANS

pd/dan