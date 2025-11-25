Extend deadline for objections to municipal corporation draft voter lists: Maha Congress

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions to the draft voter lists released by various municipal corporations in the state, citing seven-day limit is quite inadequate.

The state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Legislative Council group leader Satej Patil, in a letter to the SEC, said that the draft voter list for municipal corporation elections in the state was published on November 20, and the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions has been set as November 27.

However, many municipal corporations require an extension of this deadline for submitting objections and suggestions to the draft voter lists. The current period of only seven days is extremely short, and it should be extended by 15 days, they added.

“In many municipal corporations, the draft voter lists have not been properly divided ward-wise. Many voters’ names have been shifted from their residential areas to other areas, and the number of such cases is quite large. The process for submitting objections is also highly complicated, requiring each individual to file an application in the prescribed format along with an Aadhaar card. This method is cumbersome and time-consuming,” said Sapkal.

“If any individual or political party brings a valid objection or suggestion to the notice of the competent election authority, complaints regarding multiple individuals should be accepted; however, this is not happening at present. To ensure clarity and transparency in the voter lists, it is necessary to record the complaints of political parties and every citizen. Since the population in each ward is quite large, it will take time to verify the voter lists. Therefore, the deadline must be extended,” said Sapkal.

The Congress party’s demand for extending time for seeking suggestions and objections comes a day after a similar demand was made jointly by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray in a letter addressed to the SEC.

They demanded that the State Election Commission should give 21 21-day period for giving suggestions and objections, or cancel the elections and hold them only to rectify the electoral rolls.

They also appealed to the Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, urging immediate steps to address serious irregularities and confusion in the electoral rolls published for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

--IANS

sj/dan