Expulsion symbolic, Tej Pratap must resign from Bihar Assembly: JD-U

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) After RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and the family for six years over what he called "immoral and irresponsible behaviour," JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the expulsion was merely symbolic and that Tej Pratap must now resign from the Bihar Assembly as well.

“Lalu Prasad expelled him from the party and family just to show people that action has been taken. But if Tej Pratap truly values public life and its ethics, he should voluntarily give up his MLA post,” said Rajeev Ranjan in a sharp statement on Tuesday.

Referring to the ongoing legal battle in the family court over Tej Pratap’s marriage with Aishwarya Rai and his recent admission of a 12-year relationship with another woman, Ranjan pointed out the contradictions and legal implications.

“Undoubtedly, legal provisions apply in this matter. You cannot be in one legal relationship and still be married to someone else. A hearing is already underway in family court. The circumstances are now entirely against Tej Pratap,” he stated.

“Public life demands accountability. If moral integrity and public responsibility mean anything to Tej Pratap, he must face the consequences. A serious decision needs to be taken, including the cancellation of his assembly membership,” Ranjan added.

Tej Pratap Yadav recently created a stir by uploading a video on Facebook revealing that he had been in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav for over a decade, even during his marriage with Aishwarya Rai in 2018. The revelation has prompted sharp criticism from political opponents and embarrassment for the RJD leadership.

Ranjan further remarked on the embarrassment faced by the Yadav family: “Tej Pratap's actions and personal choices have long been controversial. But after this, it will be difficult for his family to face the public. They now must seriously reconsider how to deal with this situation.”

The JD-U leader concluded by saying that internal disciplinary action alone is not sufficient, and called for a larger political and ethical response:

“Tej Pratap has a lot to lose, the party knows it, and the people know it. Now is the time to act with integrity, not optics.”

