Express link canal project row: Karnataka Home Minister to review situation after protests erupt

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) After massive protests by farmers and the BJP opposing the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara will be visiting Tumakuru on Monday to meet the project officials and police officers to review the situation.

The work of the project has been temporarily stopped, as the protest on Saturday turned violent and threatened to disturb the law and order situation in the region.

However, the government has stated that it will go ahead with the project and filed 13 FIRs against more than 100 people, including BJP MLA from Tumakuru Rural Suresh Gowda, BJP MLA from Tumakuru city Jyothi Ganesh, Turuvekere JD(S) MLA M. T. Krishnappa and religious seers who took part in the protest.

The BJP is demanding an all-party meeting and has given a deadline of one month to the Congress-led government to halt the project. Parameshwara hails from the Tumakuru district. The situation remained tense in the region.

Commenting on the issue, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that, "Regarding Hemavathi River Express Link Canal, many meetings have been done already. The Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has also convened meetings to sort out the issues."

"We have earlier told that the government will get a report from the technical committee and initiate steps accordingly. The report has been submitted. The report says that there won't be any problems," Parameshwara stated.

"In this background, the Irrigation Department has given directions to begin the work. The work had commenced, and naturally, the farmers are feeling that their interests would be harmed. The local MLA is organising protests," he said.

"I am visiting Tumakuru today and I will discuss the matter with the officers and convey it to the government," he stated.

When asked about Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna's statement that he won't allow milk and vegetables to be sold in Magadi region and the existing confrontational situation, Parameshwara stated that he does not know about this statement. "The legislators need to move forward with cordiality and mutual cooperation," he stated.

Answering a question on FIRs booked on religious seers for taking part in the protest, Parameshwara stated that the matter will need to be addressed, and that is why he was headed to Tumakuru.

Farmers of the Tumakuru region are opposing the Link Canal Project, which they say is aimed at diverting water from the Hemavathi River to the Ramanagara region. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also serves as the Water Resources Minister, is spearheading the project.

--IANS

