Explore new ideas to deter bird activity near airports: Maha Minister

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday called upon scientists, environmental experts and young researchers to suggest innovative solutions and technologies to prevent bird activity around garbage collection and dumping areas near airports.

To reduce the risk posed to air travel due to bird strikes, the minister has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately begin work on modernising and covering the Versova waste transfer station within the next 15 days.

He chaired a meeting and gave instructions in light of the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, underlining the urgent need to enhance safety protocols at Mumbai Airport.

Recognising the urgency of the issue, the minister directed that a clear problem statement be formulated to guide the search for solutions. He emphasised the need to invite scientists, entrepreneurs, young researchers and startups to contribute innovative ideas. To facilitate this, he proposed organising a dedicated hackathon to crowdsource practical and technology-driven solutions to the problem.

He said the area within a 10 km radius of Mumbai Airport includes dumping grounds, mangroves and forest land, which attract a large number of birds, thereby posing a threat to air travel.

“Incidents of bird strikes on aircraft are on the rise - 20 in 2020, 35 in 2021, 36 in 2022, 60 in 2023, and 59 in 2024. As of January 2025, 19 bird strikes have already been recorded. There has also been a noticeable rise in the number of migratory birds, such as flamingos, in the Thane Creek Area. Their population has surged from 10,000 in 2015 to 2 lakh in 2024,” said the minister.

He further mentioned that in 2024, three bird strikes occurred at altitudes of 50 to 200 feet, 16 up to 500 feet, 13 between 500 and 1,000 feet, and 11 above 3,000 feet.

Minister Shelar said that Mumbai's Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds, along with the Versova waste transfer centre, lie within the airport's critical funnel zone. The presence of food waste in these areas attracts a high concentration of birds, posing a serious threat to aircraft during takeoff and landing.

“This pressing issue was discussed in detail during a recent high-level meeting, where officials deliberated on actionable measures to mitigate the risk. Given the grave implications for aviation safety, a thorough review was conducted to assess what steps the BMC can implement,” he added.

During the meeting, BMC officials stated that they currently do not possess any technology to deter birds. However, they are exploring the use of new technologies to manage waste more efficiently, particularly to reduce wastewater, and a proposal in this regard is under active consideration, said the minister.

Minister Shelar further stated that any new ideas received should be tested and evaluated in collaboration with the Environment Department, the Pollution Control Board, and the Bombay Natural History Society. A comprehensive report should then be prepared based on these evaluations. To recommend effective remedial measures, an expert committee should be constituted.

Alternatively, the matter may be referred to the State Airport Environment Committee (AEMC) for consultation and guidance on implementing the proposed solutions.

Additionally, he emphasised the urgent need to modernise the Versova Waste Transfer Centre, which lies within the airport's funnel zone and spans approximately 2 acres. The modernisation plan should include the construction of a shed cover, installation of an odour control system, and deployment of a mobile compaction unit.

He instructed that tenders be issued within the next 15 days and that the work commence without delay.

The minister said a formal request will be made to the environment minister to convene the Airport Environment Committee (AEMC) meeting at the earliest. AEMC is responsible for addressing critical issues such as bird strikes in the airport’s funnel zone, last met in April 2024. No subsequent meetings have been held since, a point noted by the Airport Authority during the recent review meeting.

The committee comprises the Secretary of the Environment Department, the District Magistrate, officials from the BMC and senior airport authorities.

