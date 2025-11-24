Explore Kutch: Where nature, culture, and history come alive

Kutch, Nov 24 (IANS) If you haven't seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything -- this saying fits perfectly once you step into the endless expanse of the White Rann. The shimmering salt desert stretching for miles, the slow sway of a camel ride, the vibrant culture of local Kutch villages, and the unforgettable taste of authentic Kutch cuisine -- Rann Utsav has something magical for every visitor. It’s no wonder tourists can’t stop praising this land of wonder.

“Kutch is breathtaking. The beauty here is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” says Preeti Kirecha, a tourist from Gujarat.

But this is the same Kutch that was completely devastated in the 2001 earthquake -- a tragedy that left deep scars.

Rising from the ruins, the region was rebuilt with remarkable vision. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Kutch found a new identity.

In 2005, the Rann Utsav was introduced, transforming the region into a global cultural destination. Today, Kutch proudly shines on the tourism map of not just India, but the world.

The recently built Smriti Van Earthquake Museum, completed three years ago, stands as a powerful reminder of the journey from destruction to development. It preserves the painful memories of the disaster while highlighting the resilience and revival of Kutch. Tourists often find themselves overwhelmed by its emotional impact.

"Walking through Smriti Van, you truly feel what the people of Kutch endured -- and how beautifully they rebuilt their lives," shares Aarti Rajput, a visitor from Mumbai.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, preparations for the 2025–26 Rann Utsav are now complete. Just like last year, the festival is set to welcome lakhs of visitors and offer them an unforgettable experience.

“We are fully prepared to host tourists from across the world and ensure they take back memories for a lifetime,” says Rajendra Kumar, Gujarat’s Tourism Secretary.

Beyond the enchanting White Rann -- especially magical under the full moon -- Kutch offers a range of must-visit destinations.

From Dhordo, Smriti Van, and the panoramic Black Hill (Kalo Dungar) to the serene Lakhpat Gurudwara, the sacred Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, and the revered Ashapura Mata Temple -- Kutch is a treasure chest of culture, spirituality, and natural beauty.

