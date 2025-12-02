Experts to discuss use of geospatial technologies in urban land records tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Key policymakers and domain experts from the Survey of India will brainstorm over accelerating the adoption of geospatial technologies to transform urban land records at a national symposium in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official of the Ministry of Rural Development said.

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Ministry of Rural Development, will host the National Symposium on NAKSHA – National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations and LandStack, the official said in a statement.

The symposium is a dedicated platform within the GeoSmart India 2025 Conference and Expo, aimed at accelerating the adoption of geospatial technologies to transform urban land records and enhance citizen services across the Nation.

The National Symposium will bring together key policymakers, domain experts from Survey of India, State Revenue/Land Records officials, and industry leaders for intensive deliberation across six critical sessions, said the statement.

The event would involve a comprehensive review of the NAKSHA pilot programme, which leverages modern aerial flying and feature extraction technologies for accurate land mapping across over 157 cities.

Discussions will focus on technical challenges, ensuring data accuracy in dense urban environments, and aligning aerial surveys with ground reality and existing cadastral maps, said the statement.

It will also feature dedicated sessions on developing the LandStack, envisioned as India's unified digital land ecosystem. Experts will debate the core base layers, architectural challenges of integrating cadastral maps, geospatial data, and administrative records, and the necessity of federated models under common national standards to ensure seamless data exchange, it said.

A primary focus will be on the UrPro Card, a proposed single, trusted digital property document.

"Deliberations will cover the legal and institutional alignments required in States and Union Territories to successfully integrate the UrPro Card across registration, mutation, property tax, and building permission systems, thereby empowering citizens with secure and transferable digital property rights," said the statement.

The event will also include an end-to-end demonstration of the cutting-edge WebGIS Platform and Cloud Services.

"Discussions will focus on leveraging emerging technologies like AI/ML analytics, 3D mapping, and cloud geospatial services to boost transparency, accuracy, and accountability in urban land governance, improving the ease of living for citizens," said the statement.

The symposium underscores the government's commitment to utilising cutting-edge technology and a 'Whole-of-Government' approach to replace legacy systems with transparent, citizen-centric digital land administration, which is critical for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, it said.

--IANS

rch/svn