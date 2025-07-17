Expansion of Shirdi Airport be completed before upcoming Kumbh Mela: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, directed the administration to complete the renovation and expansion work of Shirdi airport and make it fully operational before the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela.

He chaired the meeting to review the ongoing works of Shirdi airport and the Greenfield airport at Purandar in Pune district.

Taking a detailed review of the expansion and renovation work of Shirdi Airport, Chief Minister Fadnavis said: "The work of a new air traffic control building, integrated cargo building and terminal building at the airport in Shirdi is proposed. These works must be completed before the start of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. However, these works must be expedited and completed on time. If necessary, additional manpower should be used for this. Also, the procurement and structural design work required for the airport should be completed in the coming weeks."

"Shirdi Airport is the nearest airport to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport. Shirdi Airport can be used for parking small aircraft here. In this regard, if necessary, more land should be acquired to create facilities at Shirdi Airport from now onwards," he added.

"As far as Purandar Airport is concerned, survey has been done. Therefore, the Pune District Collector should immediately start the necessary process to acquire the land required for this airport so that the work of the airport can start soon. After the opening of this airport, the air service network in Maharashtra will further expand," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said: "The immediate action should be taken to ensure that the work on Purandar Airport starts soon. Also, there should be facilities for landing large aircraft there, for which necessary care should be taken from now on. There should also be an arrangement for an aircraft hangar at this airport."

Swati Pandey, Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra Airport Development Authority, gave a presentation on the work of Shirdi and Purandar Airports.

The representatives of the consulting company and contractor company appointed for Shirdi Airport also gave information.

--IANS

sj/khz