Exit Polls: Dy CM, Bihar BJP thank voters and party workers

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Following the completion of the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, several exit polls on Tuesday indicated a clear lead for the NDA.

Reacting to the projections, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar, party leadership, and NDA workers, saying the mandate reflected trust in the alliance’s vision.

“Thank you to the people of Bihar. They have shown unwavering faith in the NDA. The people of Bihar want development, stability, and strong leadership,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the record-breaking voter turnout demonstrated the state’s unwavering democratic faith and support for development-oriented governance.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to all BJP and NDA workers who worked day and night to make this democratic festival a success, taking our message to every household with dedication and service,” he said.

Jaiswal also thanked the Election Commission and the administration for ensuring a peaceful and transparent voting process.

He termed the strong turnout and exit poll trends as a decisive step towards a prosperous, strong, and developed Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude to the people of the state and to all NDA alliance partners for their support and participation in the electoral process.

Choudhary said the record voter turnout marked a golden opportunity for democracy in Bihar, noting that this was the highest polling percentage since Independence.

“Bihar has now gained momentum. We will break the 2010 figures, and the NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a huge majority. The results on the 14th will be in favour of the NDA,” he said.

Referring to the exit poll trends that show the NDA in the lead, Choudhary thanked the people of Bihar for their faith in the alliance and credited party workers and partners for their efforts.

“More than 65 per cent voting took place in the first phase, and over 68 per cent in the second. Such a high voter turnout is a golden time for democracy. The people of Bihar have voted keeping the state’s future in mind. Bihar has gained momentum and will not look back,” he added.

--IANS

ajk/dan